Rugby

England finding way to win again, says Borthwick after Wales victory

11 February 2024 - 11:23 By Mitch Phillips
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Theo Dan of England goes past Aaron Wainwright of Wales in the Six Nations match at Twickenham in London on Saturday night.
Theo Dan of England goes past Aaron Wainwright of Wales in the Six Nations match at Twickenham in London on Saturday night.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

England coach Steve Borthwick spent most of the Rugby World Cup lauding his team's ability to “find a way” and he was singing the same hymn after they battled back again to beat Wales 16-14 in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

In Rome, they trailed 10-0 before coming through 27-24 against Italy and they fell 14-5 down to Wales at halftime before overhauling them 16-14 thanks to a Fraser Dingwall try and the boot of George Ford.

“This is a team that stays in the fight, which finds a way. It is a young side and we have a lot to learn, but we will grow together,” Borthwick said.

“At half time we were very composed and clear. There was great leadership from Jamie [George].

“There was a determination to find a way and we had belief we would do. Our defence was excellent, there was control there, and there was some development in our attack.

“Against Italy we went to the edge 17 times and today we were not too far short of that on a greasy day — we showed some progress.”

Despite receiving two early yellow cards, Borthwick also hailed England's discipline as they gave away only one penalty in the second half, adding to six in the first, when Wales had not been penalised at all.

“We gave away eight last week and Maro Itoje set a target of seven this week. So to achieve that, after a 6-0 penalty count against us in the first half was excellent.”

Borthwick also praised the impact of his replacements, with hooker Theo Dan and abrasive flanker Chandler Cunningham-South enjoying impressive cameos.

“There were big contributions from the bench. It means you can increase the intensity. Since 2018 England generally had lost their way in the second half but we've seen an improvement in that through the World Cup and now.”

England have a break before taking on Scotland in Edinburgh, where they will seek a third championship win for the first time since 2020.

“There was definitely progress from last week,” said George after captaining the side for the first time at home.

“In the first half we were under pressure from a good Wales attack but we defended well, often multiphase. I’d rather not have only 13 men on the field but we showed great fight and discipline.

“We said the bare minimum this England team is going to show is fight and character. There is belief but we can't get too far ahead of ourselves as we know we are going to need to get better.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Brilliant Bielle-Biarrey helps France to nervy 20-16 win in Scotland

A superb solo score from winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey led France to a 20-16 Six Nations victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday — but there ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Doris captains Ireland for first time in Six Nations visit of Italy

Ireland have made six changes to their starting lineup to face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday, including a new captain in flanker Caelan Doris ...
Sport
1 day ago

Six Nations openers provide some pointers for Boks

Ireland’s exploits in Marseille should embolden them for Pretoria in July
Sport
3 days ago

England recover to beat Italy 27-24 in Six Nations opener

England recovered from a scruffy start, a 17-8 deficit and defensive chaos to beat Italy 27-24 in their opening Six Nations game in Rome on Saturday, ...
Sport
1 week ago

Like its Netflix version, 2024 Six Nations starts with a blockbuster and will be good TV viewing

It’s France against Ireland under Friday night lights in Marseille with the winner more than likely going on a triumphant march to a Grand Slam title
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Penalties prince Ronwen carries Bafana to long-awaited Afcon medal Soccer
  2. OPINION | Bafana Bafana: No trophy, but bigger prize Soccer
  3. BLOW BY BLOW | Williams shootout hero again as Bafana take bronze Soccer
  4. This is how much Safa will earn for Bafana’s semifinal display at Afcon Soccer
  5. London at the heart of Nigeria’s bid for Cup of Nations glory Soccer

Latest Videos

AFCON: South Africa beats DR Congo to finish third
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the bronze metal match