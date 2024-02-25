‘A bit of magic’: Scotland’s Van der Merwe punishes England once again

Duhan van der Merwe scored a superb hat-trick as Scotland beat England 30-21 at Murrayfield on Saturday to claim a fourth successive championship win in the fixture for the first time since 1896 and reignite their Six Nations campaign.

The winger, who scored two tries at Twickenham last season, cut through England's defence again as the Scots bounced back impressively from their heartbreaking defeat by France two weeks ago.

“I can't believe it to be honest, but I have to thank the boys for giving me the opportunity,” Van der Merwe said. “To get my first hat-trick against England is unbelievable.”

Scotland, who suffered an agonising defeat by France two weeks ago, are second in the Six Nations standings on nine points behind Ireland on 15. They face Italy in Rome before finishing in Dublin.

“To show that resilience to come back and then score 30 points shows what this team is capable of,” coach Gregor Townsend said.

“There is improvement to do and we want to get to the final week with an opportunity to still be in the championship.”