Sport

Simbine, Munyai shine in Shanghai

18 May 2019 - 15:51 By Sport staff
Simon Magakwe, Ashley Hlungwani, Akani Simbine and Chederick van Wyk of South Africa after they came second in the mens 4x200m final during day 2 of the IAAF World Relays at the Nissan Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan.
Simon Magakwe, Ashley Hlungwani, Akani Simbine and Chederick van Wyk of South Africa after they came second in the mens 4x200m final during day 2 of the IAAF World Relays at the Nissan Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Akani Simbine and Ruswahl Samaai spearheaded South Africa’s campaign at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai on Saturday, finishing third in their events. 

Simbine clocked 9.95sec in his first 100m of the season, being beaten by Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, who both clocked 9.86.

Lyles was given the win.   

Samaai and Zarck Visser competed in the long jump without world champion Luvo Manyonga, who was taken ill before their event. 

Samaai’s 8.14 placed him behind China’s Jianan Wang by 2cm. Jamaican Tajay Gayle’s winning jump of 8.24 came on his fifth attempt. 

Visser ended sixth on 7.90m.

Clarence Munyai finished third in the men’s 200m, but that wasn’t an official Diamond race.

He clocked a 20.37 season’s best behind Canadians Aaron Brown (20.07) and Andre De Grasse (20.21). 

Antonio Alkana and Sunette Viljoen both ended second last. ​

Most read

  1. Patrice Motsepe describes the Wayne Arendse saga as ‘dirty linen’ Soccer
  2. Why Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane voted for a Pirates player Soccer
  3. Ex-Buccaneer Steve Lekoelea is dying to see TS Galaxy beat Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Newly retired Teko Modise assumes office role in Cape Town Soccer
  5. Five TS Galaxy players who could hurt Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X