Simbine, Munyai shine in Shanghai

Akani Simbine and Ruswahl Samaai spearheaded South Africa’s campaign at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai on Saturday, finishing third in their events.

Simbine clocked 9.95sec in his first 100m of the season, being beaten by Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, who both clocked 9.86.

Lyles was given the win.

Samaai and Zarck Visser competed in the long jump without world champion Luvo Manyonga, who was taken ill before their event.

Samaai’s 8.14 placed him behind China’s Jianan Wang by 2cm. Jamaican Tajay Gayle’s winning jump of 8.24 came on his fifth attempt.

Visser ended sixth on 7.90m.

Clarence Munyai finished third in the men’s 200m, but that wasn’t an official Diamond race.

He clocked a 20.37 season’s best behind Canadians Aaron Brown (20.07) and Andre De Grasse (20.21).

Antonio Alkana and Sunette Viljoen both ended second last. ​