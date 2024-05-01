Ancelotti unhappy with Real players’ ‘soft’ attitude in draw at Bayern

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed with his players' attitude, calling them “soft” for defending too deep in their 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinal, first leg on Tuesday.

Ancelotti was critical of his team's commitment after Vinicius Jr's first-half goal gave them the lead as Bayern struck twice in four minutes early in the second half to turn the game around before Vinicius equalised from the penalty spot.

“The result is good but on a level of play we could have done better. Bayern showed their best version and we didn't. We have to improve for next week,” an introspective Ancelotti told Movistar Plus+.

“In the first half we defended but with little intensity, in the second half when they took the lead we started to press a bit more, but not enough.