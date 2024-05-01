Soccer

Ancelotti unhappy with Real players’ ‘soft’ attitude in draw at Bayern

01 May 2024 - 08:50 By Fernando Kallás and Karolos Grohmann
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Vinicius Jr celebrates scoring Real Madrid's first goal in their Champions League semifinal first leg match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday night.
Vinicius Jr celebrates scoring Real Madrid's first goal in their Champions League semifinal first leg match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed with his players' attitude, calling them “soft” for defending too deep in their 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinal, first leg on Tuesday.

Ancelotti was critical of his team's commitment after Vinicius Jr's first-half goal gave them the lead as Bayern struck twice in four minutes early in the second half to turn the game around before Vinicius equalised from the penalty spot.

“The result is good but on a level of play we could have done better. Bayern showed their best version and we didn't. We have to improve for next week,” an introspective Ancelotti told Movistar Plus+.

“In the first half we defended but with little intensity, in the second half when they took the lead we started to press a bit more, but not enough.

“The feeling was that we were comfortable, but we lacked intensity. We gave them too many chances to take control of the game. We didn't want to play in a low block and we went on doing that. We were soft.”

Ancelotti defended his decision to substitute midfielder Toni Kroos, who set up Vinicius' opener with a brilliant pass and was arguably Real's best player.

The Italian said that he made four substitutions in an effort to shake his team up and was relieved that they ended up scoring the equaliser that he believes “left the tie open” for the return leg in Madrid next week.

“Jude Bellingham had a cramp, Toni Kroos played a spectacular game but the plan was to try to recover the control of the game by putting fresh legs in,” Ancelotti told a press conference.

“As always, at this point in the season we have a great opportunity to play in another final. It's an even tie against a great team. It will be another 90 minutes of suffering but in an atmosphere that we know quite well. The fans are going to help us.”

Vinicius scored twice, including an 83rd-minute penalty, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in an entertaining semifinal, first leg at Allianz Arena to leave the tie wide open.

The Brazilian struck against the run of play when he slotted in to give the visitors the lead from Kroos' defence-splitting pass after 24 minutes.

Bayern struck twice in four minutes early in the second half to turn the game around, with Leroy Sane threading home a powerful shot in the 53rd and Harry Kane completing the comeback with a 57th-minute penalty.

Real, however, earned a spot kick of their own when Rodrygo was brought down and Vinicius Jr coolly converted it to equalise. The return leg is in Madrid next Wednesday. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Pitso’s Abha in trouble as they bleed goals in big defeats in Saudi

Pitso Mosimane's attempts to save Abha Club from relegation from the Saudi Pro League (SPL) have received a severe blow as they have bled goals in ...
Sport
2 days ago

There will be fire if I speak: Salah on row with Klopp as Liverpool challenge fizzles

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah appeared to have a heated exchange with manager Juergen Klopp shortly before the Egypt international was brought on ...
Sport
3 days ago

Man City still have a mountain to climb, says Guardiola after Forest win

Manchester City kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday but manager Pep Guardiola said they still have a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Arsenal stretch lead at top with London derby win at Spurs

Arsenal held on to beat battling local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after an ...
Sport
2 days ago

Villa VAR decision damaged EPL, says Chelsea boss Pochettino

A VAR decision chalking off what looked to be a late winner for Chelsea at Aston Villa on Saturday has damaged the Premier League, the London club's ...
Sport
3 days ago

Late penalty gives relegation-threatened Burnley draw with Man United

Manchester United could muster only a point against Burnley on Saturday after substitute Zeki Amdouni scored a late penalty to rescue a 1-1 Premier ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sundowns boss ‘Mokwena lied through his teeth’: Galaxy threaten legal action Soccer
  2. Pitso’s Abha in trouble as they bleed goals in big defeats in Saudi Soccer
  3. ‘Life can be so cruel’: boxing community devastated by death of Dingaan Thobela Sport
  4. SA boxing great Dingaan Thobela dies aged 57 Sport
  5. Ancelotti unhappy with Real players’ ‘soft’ attitude in draw at Bayern Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...