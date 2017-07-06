Kaizer Chiefs sign Bhongolethu Jayiya

Kaizer Chiefs have signed attacking midfielder Bhongolethu Jayiya from Cape Town City on a three-year deal.

Jayiya becomes Amakhosi’s third signing of the off-season after defenders Philani Zulu from Maritzburg United and unknown Zimbabwean Teenage Hadebe from Chicken Inn.

“I heard about the interest from Chiefs towards the end of my contract with City last season‚" the player said in a statement on Thursday.

"I am excited about this move and just want to get on to the pitch and let my feet do the talking. I am here to assist to bring back the glory days.”

He appeared in 24 matches for Cape Town City in all competitions where he scored six goals last season and he scored the fastest hat-trick in South African football history when Cape Town City beat Chippa United 4-1 on 3 April 2017.

“We have been in talks with "Bhongo" over the last two weeks and finally signed him this afternoon‚” confirmed Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung.

“We discussed with Cape Town City and they gave us a good report about his attitude. We also looked at the kind of system we are playing‚ with his agility and experience‚ he will come handy.”

Jayiya also played for Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United before turning out at Mpumalanga Black Aces which later became Cape Town City last season.

Chiefs also confirmed that they have reached an agreement striker Camaldine Abraw to release him from his contract.

