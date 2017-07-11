Manyama walks off with trio of gongs

The Lebogang Manyama fairytale continued last night after the Cape Town City captain walked away with three accolades at the Premier Soccer League's annual awards gala dinner, including the coveted footballer of the season award.

Manyama saw off stiff competition from Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Hlompho Kekana to win the main award - the footballer of the season gong.

The night certainly belonged to Manyama as he also walked away with the player's player of the season and top goalscorer awards.

Manyama was nominated in four categories but his City colleague Aubrey Ngoma stopped him dead in his tracks when he edged his captain to win the Telkom Knockout player of the tournament award.

But Manyama was always expected to be crowned South African football's best player and he, himself, said a few days ago he was confident he would win.

''I have to be confident I will win the award but at the same time I have to be humble and respect the two gentlemen (Hlatshwayo and Kekana)," Manyama said at the time.

Absa premiership champions Bidvest Wits also enjoyed a successful night as Gavin Hunt won the coach of the season award. Darren Keet was recognised as the league's best goalkeeper after helping the club to win a maiden title in its 95-year existence in May.

There were winners for Wits - Hlatshwayo won the defender of the season gong, Phakamani Mahlambi walked away with the young player of the season award and Daine Klate was crowned the MTN8 last man standing.