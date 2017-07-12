Cape Town City have completed the signing of veteran midfielder Teko Modise‚ the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Modise arrives on a free transfer after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season‚ and is another high-profile acquisition for the Mother City club after the recent addition of Ayanda Patosi.

The 34-year-old attacking midfielder will add to the offensive options in the team that also includes Lebogang Manyama‚ Aubrey Ngoma‚ Sibusiso Masina‚ Lehlohonolo Majoro and Judas Moseamedi.

Modise will work with former Bafana Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy‚ who was appointed coach of the side last month.

“CTCFC is delighted to announce the signing of Teko Modise!” the club trumpeted in a statement.

“The midfielder adds further quality and depth to the squad as we prepare to compete both domestically and in the CAFCC [African Confederation Cup].

"Teko is determined to bring further success to the club‚ and become part of the story of the boys in Blue&Gold.”

Modise started his career with National First Division side City Pillars‚ before signing for SuperSport United and making his PSL debut relatively late‚ just shy of his 24th birthday.

After a single season at SuperSport‚ he moved to Orlando Pirates‚ where he spent three-and-a-half seasons.

He signed for Sundowns in 2011 and has been part of the recent success of the club that has seen them claim two league titles‚ the African Champions League‚ African Super Cup‚ Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout trophy.

City finished third in their maiden season in the South African top-flight in 2016/17 after purchasing the status of Mpumalanga Black Aces. They also claimed the Telkom Knockout trophy.

- TimesLIVE