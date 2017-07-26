Soccer

Real break the bank for Kylian Mbappe

26 July 2017 - 07:59 By © The Daily Telegraph
Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.
Image: REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

One of this summer’s biggest transfer sagas could be coming to an end.

Spanish sports publication Marca reports that Monaco and Real Madrid have agreed to a £160 - million fee for Kylian Mbappe, a deal that would make the teenager the world’s most-expensive player.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have been among those interested in the 18-year-old. But Los Blancos, who bid for the striker as early as May, may have won the race for the starlet in a monster deal. 

Meanwhile, Renato Sanches could join Manchester United this summer, but the door has been closed on Arturo Vidal, according to Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Independent reports that Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is willing to take a pay cut to move to Manchester City.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris St Germain are also keen on the Chile forward but his preference is to remain in the Premier League and join up with Pep Guardiola’s revolution.

The Daily Mirror reports that Chelsea are poised to see Antonio Conte a further £150-million to spend with the Italian keen on Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

He also wants Juventus full-back Alex Sandro and is keeping tabs on Inter Milan winger Antonio Cadreva. 

Roma have tabled a bid of £30-million plus add-ons for Leicester attacker Riyad Mahrez. But the Foxes are holding out for £50-million for the Algerian with Arsenal and Liverpool also keen on the 26-year-old.

