Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela refused to be drawn on whether the club has adequate resources upfront.

Chiefs’ blunt attack is partly why they finished fourth with the worst strike rate in the top five.

To strengthen the side, Amakhosi signed Gustavo Paez, who came in January with an unimpressive strike rate. Gradually introduced into the setup‚ the forward has found his rhythm and looks set to contribute a decent number of goals. There is also Ryan Moon, who is on a high after two goals in two games for Bafana Bafana in the African Nations Championship qualifiers.

Chiefs signed Bongolwethu Jayiya in this transfer window and have been monitoring Argentine centreforward Jonathan Phillipe.

“I can only answer that question [of whether our strike department is strong] at the end of the season because as things are it will be just speculation and hoping that you’ve taken the right decisions‚” Komphela said. “As it is‚ we are happy for Moon.He is still young. We knew the talent he has.

“But if you were to get someone who scores consistently‚ it would help you a lot. So have we solved the problem? We will only see when we do the final assessment at the end of the project. But I hope we come right.”

Komphela understands the club must start well to make up for their poor finish and display in the last campaign.

“You need to start strong and set the tone‚” Komphela said. “That builds confidence and you send a message to other teams because you are not competing alone. There are a whole lot of other supporters looking at this team.

“That ’s why you must send a strong message. But you’re also getting a lot of information going forward.

“That’s why it’s important to put out your best team and your best performance because it will help you going forward.”