Stadiums of horror deaths

The deaths of two fans at the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday is the latest in a long list of stadium tragedies on the African continent. Here is a look at 10 that resulted in the loss of life, and which could have been avoided.

ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM, GHANA

Date: May 9 2001

Death toll: 127

This occurred after a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, with police fearful before the game that there would be trouble.

Hearts scored two late goals to win the game, after which Kotoko fans threw objects. Police fired tear gas and all hell broke loose.

PORT SAID STADIUM, EGYPT

Date: February 1 2012

Death toll: 74

A riot after a league game between home side Al-Masry and Cairo giants Al Ahly led to the deaths. More than 500 people were injured.

Al-Masry fans reportedly attacked Al Ahly fans with knives, swords and stones.

ZAMALEK STADIUM, CAIRO, EGYPT

Date: February 17 1974

Death toll: 48-50

A friendly game between Zamalek and Czech club Dukla Prague turned deadly when an estimated 80000 people tried to enter the 40000-seater stadium.

ELLIS PARK, JOHANNESBURG

Date: April 11 2001

Death toll: 43

The 60000-seater stadium was already full for the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates match when 30000 additional fans tried to force their way into the venue.

OPPENHEIMER STADIUM, ORKNEY, SA

Date: January 13 1991

Death toll: 42

Chiefs andPirates met in a friendly at the 23000-seater stadium, but reports say at least 30000 were let into the venue.

30 JUNE STADIUM, CAIRO, EGYPT

Date: February 8 2015

Death toll: 28

Police had used tear gas to disperse fans trying to force their way into the stadium during a league match between Zamalek and ENPPI.

STADE FÉLIX HOUPHOUÊT-BOIGNY, ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST

Date: March 29 2009

Death toll: 19

A 2010 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Ivory Coast and Malawi turned deadly when police fired teargas at rowdy supporters.

STADE FREDERIC KIBASSA MALIBA, LUBUMBASHI, DRC

Date: 29 April 2001

Death toll: 14

Police fired teargas after TP Mazembe fans invaded the pitch following their team's equaliser against archrivals St Eloi Lupopo.

NATIONAL STADIUM, HARARE, ZIMBABWE

Date: July 9 2000

Death toll: 13

Zimbabwe met South Africa in a World Cup qualifier and, with Bafana Bafana leading 2-0, there was unrest. Police fired tear gas.

KONKOLA STADIUM, ZAMBIA

Date: June 2 2007

Death toll: 12

A crush occurred as fans rushed to leave after hosts Zambia had defeated Congo 3-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.