A Kaizer Chiefs on the rebound will come out fighting‚ Mamelodi Sundowns’ star winger Themba Zwane has said ahead of the two teams’ Absa Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

Both teams will make a welcome return from an extended two-week break for the Fifa international date‚ then Saturday’s MTN8 final.

In the first “big three” team clash of the season‚ an ailing Chiefs will aim to recover from a start where they have won just twice in seven league games‚ and lost their last match 2-1 against Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

African champions Downs have made a positive start to their 2017-18 league season‚ with three wins from four matches‚ and one defeat.

“I think we’re all motivated (for the Chiefs match). When we play a big game‚ we all switch on – there’s no need to motivate us‚” Zwane said.

“Chiefs are still a strong side. Games are not the same. We won’t go by their previous game.

“Because this is also a big game for them. They are also motivated for it. So it’s going to be a tough game. But we’re ready for everything.

“We expect them to come at us because they also need the win. They are going to be fighting. They’re going to be trying to get goals. But we know how to handle those things.”