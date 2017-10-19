Reds' Mane in Senegal squad

Sadio Mane was a surprise inclusion in the Senegal squad named on Wednesday for next month's decisive World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.

The Liverpool striker had been ruled out for up to two months by his club last week, but was named by coach Aliou Cisse in a 25-man party for matches in Polokwane on November 10 and in Dakar four days later.

Senegal need only to draw the first game to set themselves up for only a second-ever World Cup finals appearance.

Bafana Bafana must win both legs to come from behind to take the group and a place in the tournament in Russia next year.

There is just one change from the squad that beat Cape Verde away earlier this month, with Ismailia Sarr of French club Stade Rennes falling out because of injury and the squad size being reduced by one.

Mane's participation in the two games looks highly unlikely after he sustained a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Cape Verde in Praia, meaning Senegal will again look to Diafra Sakho of West Ham United to lead their attack.

But there could be a starting lineup berth for Torino striker Mbaye Niang, who earlier this month finally said yes to his country of origin and played as a substitute.

The French-born 22-year-old has a chequered past littered with unsavoury episodes, including a suspended 18-month jail sentence he received after injuring 11 people in a car crash.