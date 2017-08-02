George Lebese is happy at Kaizer Chiefs‚ was all the winger would say this week‚ appearing to quell speculation – on the record at least – that he wants away from Amakhosi.

Breaking his silence – apart from some comments made on Twitter – on rumours that Lebese is eyeing a move from Chiefs after a season where the star left wing featured less than normal‚ the player told TimesLIVE that for now he is an Amakhosi player.

He hinted he does not foresee such a situation changing in the near future.