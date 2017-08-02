George Lebese finally breaks his silence on his Kaizer Chiefs future
George Lebese is happy at Kaizer Chiefs‚ was all the winger would say this week‚ appearing to quell speculation – on the record at least – that he wants away from Amakhosi.
Breaking his silence – apart from some comments made on Twitter – on rumours that Lebese is eyeing a move from Chiefs after a season where the star left wing featured less than normal‚ the player told TimesLIVE that for now he is an Amakhosi player.
He hinted he does not foresee such a situation changing in the near future.
Speculation has been rife that Mamelodi Sundowns have shown an interest in signing the skilful left wing‚ and that Lebese would be interested in such a move.
“I am still with Kaizer Chiefs and that’s about as far as I go and where it stands at the moment. I am happy‚” Lebese said.
The 28-year-old Bafana Bafana international laughed at suggestions he would look good in a Sundowns shirt.
“I have heard the rumours about me joining Sundowns and to be honest they (the speculations) have been with me since I turned pro.
"I am from Mamelodi and that’s my home‚ so the speculation doesn’t surprise me‚” he said.
Lebese made 22 league apperances for Chiefs in a 2016-17 season where Amakhosi finished fourth.
That return was about the same as his previous four seasons at the Soweto giants‚ where Lebese made 23 league appearances in 2012-13 and 2013-14‚ 21 in 2014-15 and 23 in 2015-16.
However‚ unlike in those previous campaigns‚ the winger made an unusually high number of appearances coming off the bench in 2016-17 – eight – while he was also taken off in nine out of the 14 starts he made.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP