Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic says his relationship with assistant Rhulani Mokwena is improving and they are convinced that results will follow in the coming months.

Following their 3-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday‚ Pirates will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Polokwane City in their Telkom Knockout‚ quarterfinal clash at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.15pm).

Mokwena‚ who was assistant to Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns when they won the Caf Champions League‚ joined Pirates in August on the recommendation of Sredojevic who replaced Kjell Jonevret.

“We are working towards becoming closer to each other and we understand each other. When you come together from different environments‚ there must be brainstorming so that you can find each other and acclimitise‚” said Sredojevic‚ adding that he chose to work with Mokwena because he has a strong connection with Pirates.

“There are three crucial aspects‚ the first is his connection with this badge and everyone knows how he is connected with this club – he feels the badge which is the same with me and the supporters.

“The second is that I love his clean heart. And the most important thing is his coaching qualities that are there to contribute and assist in all aspects where we want to go.”

Mokwena is the son of Pirates legend Julius ‘KK’ Sono‚ who is the half-brother of perhaps the ultimate Bucs legend‚ current Jomo Cosmos owner and former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono.