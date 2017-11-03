Orlando Pirates’ assistant-coach Rhulani Mokwena had Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane’s coaching manual‚ which made life tough for Downs in their 3-1 win on Wednesday night‚ Mosimane said.

Mosimane said‚ though‚ that Downs were also able to use some inside knowledge provided to them by their former Buccaneer midfielder Oupa Manyisa‚ and their information on their ex-goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.

Sundowns ultimately edged Pirates in a scoreline that flattered the Brazilians in the Absa Premiership thriller at Orlando Stadium.

“The other thing that was exciting is that Rhulani’s got my book. And he knows everything‚” Mosimane said of the assistant-coach who defected from Sundowns to Pirates in the off-season.

“And you could see in the way that they played‚ and the way they did things‚ that they knew.

“And he’s clever‚ he’s smart – he knows everything. He was with me – I took him from coaching the under-19s. And the book is there.

“And because he’s an intelligent boy‚ he reads the book quickly‚ and he can put it there. And we were frustrated. We couldn’t even play easily from the back.

“But we also have a few pages‚ from our players who came this way. And Oupa was also giving us a small book.

“And we also know our goalkeeper [Sandilands]‚ remember. So we had a few pages there also.

“And we knew we had to give him the ball and follow it. We all know each other’s secrets. So the first goal you might think was luck because it deflected and went in. But it was not luck for ‘KK’ [Hlompho Kekana] to got there.

“But you have to press and put Wayne under pressure. And then he’ll have to kick it out or whatever.

“But KK also knows Wayne will be off his line [as Bucs’ keeper was for Kekana’s second goal]. And we trained for that.

“So it’s not a surprise – it was planned.”

Sandilands was beaten in the first minute when his pass out to Abbubaker Mobara put the Bucs defender under pressure‚ whose attempted clearance ricocheted back in off Kekana.

Kekana’s audacious lob from inside his half was fumble in by a backpedaling Sandilands in the 13th.