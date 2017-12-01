South Africa’s Under-17 women’s team‚ Bantwana‚ are well on their way to qualifying for the second round of the 2018 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup after beating neighbours Botswana 5-2 in the first leg of the first round at the Lobatsa Sports Complex in Botswana on Friday afternoon.

Bantwana’s head coach Simphiwe Dludlu‚ was worried about the team’s preparation going to this match but her team responded positively‚ putting themselves in a great position to qualify for their second World Cup following their first unsuccessful participation in 2010.

The South Africans will now host Botswana on December 16 at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto in the second leg. A win in that match will ensure that they meet either Morocco or Equatorial Guinea in a decisive second round in February.

Three African winners in the second round will represent the continent in the world showpiece to be hosted by Uruguay from 13 November to December 1 next year.