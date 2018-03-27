Discarded at Kaizer Chiefs where he could only muster less than 10 appearances under Steve Komphela between 2015 and 2017‚ Siyanda Xulu joined Maritzburg United with huge questions marks over the future of his football career.

But United coach Fadlu Davids‚ who signed the KwaMashu-born Xulu (26) at the beginning of the season‚ says he never doubted the ability of Xulu and the influence he would have on his younger charges.

“He is a natural born leader‚” said Davids of Xulu‚ who started his professional career at Mamelodi Sundowns before being sold to Rostov in Russia.

“He takes five or six guys under his wing.

"They want to learn from him and absorb everything that they can.

“I think Maritzburg was a perfect environment for him to come and show his true potential.”

Davids revealed that the relationship he has formed with Xulu who has been accused before of ill-discipline‚ does not end on the field.

“We know we have to chat regularly‚ him and myself on the phone.

"We have a good relationship off the field. I think that’s important if you want to get the best out of him.

“He’s brought quality in the team.

"I’m not saying he’s the reason we conceded a few goals (15) in the league‚ but with him and Bevan Fransman and goalkeeper Richard Ofori‚ we have had stability in our defence.

“We have minimal experience in the team but having players like Siyanda and Fransman and Brian Onyango as core and experienced guys definitely plays a huge role in controlling the youngsters.”

Davids will need all of Xulu’s leadership qualities on Saturday when they host Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup last 8 tie at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

The Team of Choice will play this match without their three key defenders‚ including suspended skipper Fransman and Pogisho Sanoka and injured Kenyan defender‚ Onyango.

Xulu who is deputy to Fransman will lead Maritzburg against a team they last beat 3-0 at home in the league.

“When I had a chat with Siyanda at the beginning of the season‚ I knew the quality he has. I told him that he needs to get back to the national team.

“He needed game time and we needed leadership on the field after we lost Kwanda Mngonyama. He was a perfect signing.”