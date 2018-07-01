Soccer

Russia's Dzagoev to play against Spain, TASS cites father as saying

01 July 2018 - 14:40 By Reuters
Russia's midfielder Alan Dzagoev takes part in a training session in Novogorsk, on June 27, 2018, .
Image: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who injured his hamstring in his country's 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their first World Cup match, will be fit to play against Spain on Sunday, TASS news agency cited his father as saying.

Russia take on Spain on Sunday afternoon at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium after reaching the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in the post-Soviet era.

"Alan is currently feeling good... He told me that he will play in the match against Spain, if not in the starting line-up then as a substitute," TASS quoted Dzagoev's father Tarel as saying.

Dzagoev was forced to leave the pitch in the 23rd minute against Saudi Arabia. He also played in Russia's World Cup squad in 2014. 

