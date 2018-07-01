South Africa

Man bust for possession of explosives

01 July 2018 - 13:18 By Timeslive
Police reacted on a tip-off and arrested a man in possession of dynamite.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Strand near Cape Town after allegedly being found in possession of explosives.

“Our efforts to ensure the safety of the community are often strengthened by the public‚ who provide us with valuable information‚ as proven by the arrest of a suspect who was found in possession of dynamite‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

“Last night (Saturday)‚ members of Strand police reacted on a tip-off and searched a VW Golf in Kleinbos Avenue and found four dynamite sticks and four 9mm rounds inside the vehicle.

“The owner of the vehicle‚ a 34-year-old man and a resident of Kleinbos Avenue, was arrested and he is due to make a court appearance in Strand once he has been charged with the illegal possession of explosives and ammunition‚” Traut said.

