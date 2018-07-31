Thabiso Kutumela made his long-awaited return to full training‚ as he joined his Orlando Pirates team-mates at practice‚ the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old striker has been missing from first-team action since February after sustaining a knee injury that assistant coach Rulani Mokwena described as a “freak accident” during a training session.

As a result Kutumela missed out on Pirates’ second-place finish on the Absa Premiership log table as coach Milutin Sredejovic’s side ended five points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I am happy to be back training again‚” said Kutumela.

“It has been a long time since I last trained with the guys.

"It was such a relief to be running with my boots on.

“The toughest part‚ however‚ in my recovery has always been the mental side of things but I am thankful to the Medical Team as well as the support that I have been getting from my family‚ the coaches and my teammates.”

Despite a return to full training‚ however‚ Kutumela will miss Pirates’ opening league match against top-flight returnees Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on Saturday August 11.

The news of Kutumela’s return will be welcomed by the Bucs’ fans given that two other attackers in Thabo Qalinge and Thembinkosi Lorch will also miss the early part of the season‚ including the opening match against Highlands‚ due to injuries.

Kutumela has struggled for regular game time since joining Pirates in 2016 following a stellar season for Baroka FC in their impressive top-flight promotion campaign with 14 goals for the Limpopo club.