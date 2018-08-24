Benni McCarthy reveals his plan to beat Mamelodi Sundowns

Benni McCarthy reckons keeping Mamelodi Sundowns at bay and looking to frustrate them is going to be key on Saturday when his Cape Town City host the league champions in the first leg of their MTN semifinal.

“They want to control the pace of the game‚ dictate and of course put the game to bed as early as possible so we are going to have to keep them at bay‚ because we don’t give them them the luxury of dictating the game and being in their comfort zone‚” said the City coach.

“That is when they are at their most dangerous. The more you frustrate them‚ the bigger your chances of getting a result.”

McCarthy said that Sundowns might be able to refresh their side with fit players for Saturday’s clash but it makes no difference for the planning.

“They might have different players from Wednesday but they don’t really ever change the way they play. They have the same system‚ the same tactics and that is attacking football.

“It’s our home game and we must give ourselves a good enough result to go away to Pretoria in the return leg and have a fighting chance.

“If we don’t concede‚ or if we go a goal or two ahead‚ it will make the second leg so much easier‚” he said.

“I want to put the game to bed at home because Sundowns at home‚ with all their fans‚ are a different animal.”

McCarthy said the MTN8 offers a chanced for the club and him to get a trophy early this season.

“We’ll be waiting because we’ve done fairly well in this competition. It’s time for us to make another challenge like we did last season.”

City got to last season’s final in only McCarthy’s first six weeks in the job but allowed SuperSport United to come back and take the trophy on post-match penalties in Durban.

“This year I’m more determined because I want to get my hands on my first bit of silverware‚” the former FC Porto striker said.

City will be without injured winger Surprise Ralani and striker Siphelele Mthembu‚ hurt in the quarterfinal victory over Maritzburg United.