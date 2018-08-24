National First Division (NFD) side Ajax Cape Town have secured the services of experienced defender Thamsanqa Teyise as they continue to stock their squad with players with recent top-flight experience.

Coach Mushin Ertugral spoke recently of not wanting to build a squad to compete in the NFD‚ but rather to make additions with an eye on competing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) again next season.

The Urban Warriors have moved swiftly to fill the void left by the departed Mario Booysen‚ who left for Kaizer Chiefs this week.

Teyise’s arrival follows that of former Chiefs left-back Sibusiso Khumalo‚ ex-Cape Town City goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters‚ Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Thendo Mukumela and midfielder Raymond Monama‚ who spent last season with Platinum Stars.

Teyise‚ who left Free State Stars at the end of the last campaign‚ says he is excited by the new challenge.

“I am very happy to be part of this great club‚ I am looking forward to the season ahead and to help this team back into the Absa Premiership. That is what I want to do with all my heart‚” the centreback said.

“Playing under head coach Muhsin Ertugral will be a great experience for me and I’ve already learnt a lot in the short time since I arrived at the club. We have to work harder than ever to make sure that we bounce back into the Premiership at the first attempt.

“The club comes first. All I can do now is to go out there and deliver for the club.”

The 32-year-old has also played for AmaZulu‚ SuperSport United and Maritzburg United in the South African top-flight.

Ajax won their NFD opener last weekend‚ securing a 2-1 success at Jomo Cosmos for their first away win in 15 months. Their next fixture is at home to newly-formed Cape Umoya.