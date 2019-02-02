Win for Pirates against Esperance will have SA clubs sitting pretty

Orlando Pirates can have the South African flag flying higher than ever in the Caf Champions League group stages if they can beat defending champions Esperance de Tunis at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff 9pm).

In Group A‚ 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns have wrested control with two excellent wins in a row.

The Brazilians followed up a 2-1 home victory against Wydad Casablanca with Friday night’s 3-1 win against Asec Abidjan at Loftus Versfeld where the score could have been far higher.

Pirates top Group B on goal difference from Esperance. They can take control of the group at its halfway stage if they can beat the crack Tunisian three-time Champions League winners in Orlando.

Pirates’ army of boffins in their technical team bolstering head coach Milutin Sredojevic have taken a contrasting approach to the rigours of competing in continental football to that of Downs counterpart Pitso Mosimane.