Man City beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

04 August 2019 - 18:27 By REUTERS
Manchester City players run to celebrate after Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scores the winning penalty in the shoot-out after the English FA Community Shield football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 4, 2019.
Image: Ian KINGTON / AFP

Manchester City struck an early blow for the forthcoming Premier League campaign as they beat Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday after an absorbing contest had finished 1-1.

Former Liverpool player Raheem Sterling gave the champions the lead in a first half they dominated as Liverpool’s sluggish pre-season form continued. European champions Liverpool were far better in the second period.

They equalised through Joel Matip’s header and created a host of other chances to take the lead as City appeared to tire.

City’s Kyle Walker made a last-ditch goal line clearance from Mo Salah’s effort in the dying moments and with no extra time being played the showpiece went to a penalty shootout.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who completed the domestic treble last season, claimed the silverware in the traditional curtain-raiser as they converted all five of their penalties in ruthless fashion while Georginio Wijnaldum had his effort saved by Claudio Bravo.

