Wits beat Chippa United to reach Cup quarterfinals

24 February 2020 - 21:55 By MNINAWA NTLOKO
Athini Jodwana of Chippa United and Elias Pelembe of Wits during their Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at Bidvest Stadium
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

BidVest Wits are through to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating Chippa United 2-0 at Milpark stadium on Monday night.

First half goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo and Pathutshedzo Nange ensured that Wits will go into the hat when the quarterfinal draw is conducted in Randburg on Tuesday night. 

Hlatshwayo headed home the first goal of the match in the 27th minute from an Elias Pelembe corner kick and before Chippa could catch their breath, Nange punished them with a long-range effort that beat visiting goalkeeper Veli Mothwa two minutes later.

Wits will join Mamelodi Sundowns, Highlands Park, Baroka FC, Bloemfontein Celtic, Black Leopards, TS Sporting and Real Kings in the quarterfinal draw.

