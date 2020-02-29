Soccer

2nd half score update: Kaizer Chiefs take the lead over Orlando Pirates

29 February 2020 - 16:47 By Ofentse Ratsie
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the 29 February 2020 at FNB Stadium, Soweto.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs took an early lead at the half-way mark of their Absa Premiership encounter against arch rivals Orlando Pirates on a wet Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

The opening goal of the entertaining encounter in front of a full capacity crowd came through a well calculated move by Lebogang Manyama in the 29th minute. Manyama stepped up to beat Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands, who failed to keep out the powerful shot despite going the right direction.

In Soweto derby debut, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer made three changes from the previous starting line-up against Black Leopards last week, while Chiefs’ Middendorp brought his trusted 3-5-2 formation back, but with four personnel changes to the starting XI of their penalties Nedbank Cup defeat to Highlands Park last weekend.

Orlando Pirates line-up

Wayne Sandilands (30)Ntsikelelo Nyauza (5)Innocent Maela (23)Mthokozisi Dube (28)Ben Motshwari (6)Fortune Makaringe (15)Vincent Pule (45)I Thembinkosi Lorch (3)Luvuyo Memela (11)Gabadinho Mhango (7)

SubstitutesJoris Delle (1)Alfred Ndengane (27) Tshegofatso Mabasa (44)Paseka Mako (29)Siphesihle Ndlovu (3)Kabelo Dlamini (18)Augustine Mulenga (17)

Chiefs XI (possibly 3-5-2): Daniel Akpeyi – Kgotso Moleko, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso – Reeve Frosler, Willard Katsande, George Maluleka, Lebogang Manyama, Kearyn Baccus – Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic

Bench: Itumeleng Khune, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Yagan Sasman, Anthony Akumu, Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Dumisani Zuma

