South Africa

Firearms and ammunition found hidden in panels behind car’s seats

29 February 2020 - 16:13 By TimesLIVE
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Several firearms and ammunition were found concealed behind the seats of a suspicious car pulled over by police in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Friday night.   

Police said members attached to the Lentegeur Crime Prevention Unit were conducting routine patrols in the area when they noticed a white Hyundai Elantra.

The driver and his passenger appeared nervous so they pulled over the vehicle.

The passenger refused to comply, got out of the vehicle and left the scene.

“Upon searching the vehicle, members noticed that the back panels of the front seats were tampered with, and upon searching found six firearms of different calibres, several firearm magazines filled with ammunition and three bags of loose ammunition hidden in the back of the seats,” police said.

The serial numbers of four of the firearms were filed off.

The 54-year-old driver was arrested and the 25-year-old female suspect was later arrested at her residence, police said.

They will appear in the Mitchells Plain magistrate’s court soon for possession of prohibited and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

