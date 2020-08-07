Thabang Monare says he was shocked to learn that of the status of Bidvest Wits being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM)‚ meaning the club will be relocated to Limpopo.

Last month‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) approved the sale of Wits to the ambitious GladAfrica Championship side and attacking midfielder Monare said the news caught the Clever Boys’ players by complete surprise.

“It was difficult so us as players and unbelievable that our team is being sold because no one saw it coming‚” said Monare.

“I just didn’t believe it – I was told by a friend of mine that ‘your team is being sold’‚ and I told him ‘no ways’.

“In my mind‚ with no disrespect‚ I said to myself that there is nothing for journalists to write about because of the lockdown and they are coming up with stories. Then my family started calling me and that’s when I started following the story closely and it took me time to believe it.”