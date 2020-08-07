Do not to allow fear or politics to harm SA's children - Paediatricians on school closure

As schools prepare to welcome back grade 7 pupils next week, the Paediatrician Management Group (PMG) and the SA Paediatric Association (Sapa) have urged government to open schools to all pupils, and not to allow fear or politics to harm children in the country.

Grade 7 pupils are set to return to school on Tuesday, a week after grade 12 pupils returned after a one-week break. Other grades are set to reopen on August 24.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the break following demands from teacher unions and some parents for schools to be closed during the peak of Covid-19 infections.

However, speaking out against the decision to again close public schools, the two paediatric bodies said this was not based on scientific evidence and was not in the interest of children.

The paediatricians said the benefits of pupils attending school outweighed the risks of Covid-19 infections in children and communities.