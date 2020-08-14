Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns still struggle for full flow against nuggety Highlands Park

14 August 2020 - 20:15 By Marc Strydom
Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park challenges Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on August 14, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park challenges Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on August 14, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are yet to rediscover the flowing football the Absa Premiership champions and league’s most destructive team have become renowned and infamous for‚ labouring to a 1-1 draw against lively Highlands Park on Friday night.

Peter Shalulile put Highlands ahead in the sixth minute at Dobsonville Stadium. Sphelele Mkhulise equalised in the 40th.

Kaizer Chiefs’ interest in a Sundowns result will have been piqued for a second time in a week after the Soweto league leaders spurned a chance to take a six-point lead conceding late in their midweek draw against Bidvest Wits. That was on Wednesday‚ the night after second-placed Downs’ stalemate against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs meet 14th-placed Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday with a second bite at the cherry for a half-dozen-point gap with a win.

Sundowns are a team who like to plan to the finest detail. Coach Pitso Mosimane has said the various kickoff dates mooted in the build-up to the restart from the suspension of football due to Covid-19 caused havoc with how they conditioned the players‚ and even caused injuries.

Why Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will not tolerate 'selfish' players

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has learnt some hard lessons after the realities of life under Covid-19 hit home in the last few days.
Sport
2 days ago

Downs had big games coming back in their Nedbank Cup semifinal win against Bidvest Wits and 0-0 midweek draw against Bucs. Still‚ Mzansi’s most marvellous proponents of flowing football’s sluggishness has been notable.

Against Owen Da Gama’s nuggety Highlands‚ playing their first game back‚ things were never going to get any easier.

Park – always able to run for 90 minutes – looked well conditioned for their five months out of action. Their compactness gives any team a run for their money on any day‚ or night.

Sundowns found some of the flow Mosimane had said he was looking for before the game – enough to suggest they will be the real Brazilians again soon enough. But that still only came in patches‚ and not enough to earn three points against a sturdy side like Park.

Highlands’ shape and early forcefulness earned them a goal soon after the start – scored a shade softly‚ though also with a predatory instinct.

From defender Limbikani Mzava’s free-kick played in from the right in his own half Downs centreback Motjeka Madisha seemed caught between unsuccessfully winning the ball in the air or getting tight on Shalulile. The Zimbabwean could then turn and strike his 13th goal of the season from a narrow angle past Denis Onyango.

Sundowns again battled to get through the gears. But they found their best rhythm of the game in the last 10 minutes of the break.

Sibusiso Vilakazi teed up Themba Zwane‚ whose drive was pushed over by Tapuwa Kapini.

Vilakazi had another influential touch‚ feeding Gaston Sirino on the right edge‚ whose chip in found Mkhulise to rise up impressively for a small man and nod a header in past Kapini.

Middendorp suggests Sundowns played chess signing Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has suggested Mamelodi Sundowns played a good chess move signing key Amakhosi midfielder George Maluleka on a ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Highlands kept plugging away with their iron shape and probes around Downs’ area‚ as Lindokuhle Mbatha‚ always lively‚ struck a shot form range that flirted with being on target early in the second half.

Mzava’s long throw was flicked on by Bevan Fransman for Shalulile’s header to sail dangerously close to an upright.

Sundowns‚ not surprisingly with matches coming thick and fast – three bruisers in six days for the defending champions – battled again for tempo in the last half-hour.

Most read

  1. ‘Hurt’ Smith responds to Tsolekile: ‘I was never in charge of selections’ Cricket
  2. Why Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will not tolerate 'selfish' players Soccer
  3. SuperSport boss Matthews explains why he would sell Orlando Pirates target ... Soccer
  4. 'The pandemic has taken us back in time': Currie Cup gets its prestige back Rugby
  5. Middendorp suggests Sundowns played chess signing Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X