Downs had big games coming back in their Nedbank Cup semifinal win against Bidvest Wits and 0-0 midweek draw against Bucs. Still‚ Mzansi’s most marvellous proponents of flowing football’s sluggishness has been notable.

Against Owen Da Gama’s nuggety Highlands‚ playing their first game back‚ things were never going to get any easier.

Park – always able to run for 90 minutes – looked well conditioned for their five months out of action. Their compactness gives any team a run for their money on any day‚ or night.

Sundowns found some of the flow Mosimane had said he was looking for before the game – enough to suggest they will be the real Brazilians again soon enough. But that still only came in patches‚ and not enough to earn three points against a sturdy side like Park.

Highlands’ shape and early forcefulness earned them a goal soon after the start – scored a shade softly‚ though also with a predatory instinct.

From defender Limbikani Mzava’s free-kick played in from the right in his own half Downs centreback Motjeka Madisha seemed caught between unsuccessfully winning the ball in the air or getting tight on Shalulile. The Zimbabwean could then turn and strike his 13th goal of the season from a narrow angle past Denis Onyango.

Sundowns again battled to get through the gears. But they found their best rhythm of the game in the last 10 minutes of the break.

Sibusiso Vilakazi teed up Themba Zwane‚ whose drive was pushed over by Tapuwa Kapini.

Vilakazi had another influential touch‚ feeding Gaston Sirino on the right edge‚ whose chip in found Mkhulise to rise up impressively for a small man and nod a header in past Kapini.