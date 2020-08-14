Mamelodi Sundowns are yet to rediscover the flowing football the Absa Premiership champions and league’s most destructive team have become renowned and infamous for‚ labouring to a 1-1 draw against lively Highlands Park on Friday night.

Peter Shalulile put Highlands ahead in the sixth minute at Dobsonville Stadium. Sphelele Mkhulise equalised in the 40th.

Kaizer Chiefs’ interest in a Sundowns result will have been piqued for a second time in a week after the Soweto league leaders spurned a chance to take a six-point lead conceding late in their midweek draw against Bidvest Wits. That was on Wednesday‚ the night after second-placed Downs’ stalemate against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs meet 14th-placed Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday with a second bite at the cherry for a half-dozen-point gap with a win.

Sundowns are a team who like to plan to the finest detail. Coach Pitso Mosimane has said the various kickoff dates mooted in the build-up to the restart from the suspension of football due to Covid-19 caused havoc with how they conditioned the players‚ and even caused injuries.