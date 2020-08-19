Soccer

AmaZulu coach Dlamini as they brace for relegation fight: 'our future is in our own hands now'

19 August 2020 - 14:28 By Ofentse Ratsie
Ayanda Dlamini has impressed as interim head coach and knows that saving the club from relegation will put a gloss on his CV.
Ayanda Dlamini has impressed as interim head coach and knows that saving the club from relegation will put a gloss on his CV.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Relegation-threatened AmaZulu have their backs up against the wall and coach Ayanda Dlamini is well aware that they will have to go for broke when they face Bidvest Wits in a must-win league match at FNB Stadium on Friday.

Several clubs in the bottom half of the standings face an uncertain future and given that none of them are safe at the moment‚ this means there is very little margin for error.

Dlamini said the players they have bought to Johannesburg will fight until the last day of the season to save the Durban club from the drop.

"Every point is a point that helps us at the end of the season.

"We’re in a position where every point counts towards our survival. We know relegation is not an easy battle to fight but unfortunately it’s where we find ourselves‚" said Dlamini.

"There are other teams around us at the foot of the table and we need to better their results if we are to stay in the division."

AmaZulu shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Baroka FC at the weekend‚ despite putting on a dominant display at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

"We take it game by game and try for the best result possible.... our future is in our own hands now. There’s 15 points for us to play for‚ so we have to push for maximum return‚" he said.

The Durban outfit shocked league leaders Chiefs 1-0 at FNB Stadium in March in their last game before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the season to be suspended.

MORE:

The relegation run-in: the mad scramble to avoid the clutches of the quicksand

The mad scramble to avoid the relegation quicksand is likely to start taking shape in the coming days as the five candidates for the drop ...
Sport
2 hours ago

I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Mbappe after PSG's win

Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France's World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris St Germain reached the Champions ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Jabu Mahlangu changes his mind about Kaizer Chiefs: 'I am saying this league title will go to Naturena'

Jabu Mahlangu has made has made a dramatic u-turn and now says long-time leaders Kaizer Chiefs will win the league title this season.
Sport
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. SA Rugby responds to the actions of Springboks who refused to take the knee in ... Rugby
  2. Mthethwa asks SA Rugby to take action after eight players refuse to bend the ... Rugby
  3. Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect Cricket
  4. Patient Brad Binder has what it takes to rule MotoGP Sport
  5. Middendorp suggests Sundowns played chess signing Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X