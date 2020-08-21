Soccer

Maboe: Sundowns need to get their groove back

21 August 2020 - 10:06 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe says his side need to change their fortunes in the remaining six matches after an indifferent run of results since the resumption of the Absa Premiership season after the Covid-19-enforced break.

The Brazilians have missed out on an opportunity of exerting sustained pressure on log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs as they have managed only two points from a possible nine over their last three matches.

Sundowns drew with Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park and lost to Cape Town City in a space of seven days and they return to action on Friday with a clash against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The clash against Maritzburg is a must-win for Sundowns as they have an opportunity to take advantage of the slip made by Chiefs with the Soweto giants’ loss to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday‚ which left the gap at the top to six points. Downs have a game in hand.

According to Maboe‚ to be able to get the better of Maritzburg‚ Sundowns need to get their groove back‚ which has been strangely absent in their recent three matches against Pirates‚ Highlands Park and Cape Town City.

“If you look at us‚ we haven’t been the free-flowing side we are known for‚ but it’s only a matter of time before it changes and we play our normal football‚” said Maboe‚ who coach Pitso Mosimane played at unfamiliar right-back against Pirates in the absence of Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca.

Maritzburg lost their opening match of the restart against Black Leopards last weekend and Maboe hopes that the KwaZulul-Natal outfit don’t find their footing at Sundowns’ expense.

“You saw on their opening match against Leopards that the long lockdown break affected them‚” the player said of his former team.

“Having said that‚ they have always been an ambitious team with dedicated players and they always up their game when they are up against Sundowns. We are looking forward to the match and hopefully we will get our first win since the restart and boost our chances on the standings.”

The last meeting between Sundowns and Maritzburg was in the Telkom Knockout final where the Brazilians won 3-1 to lift the first trophy of the current season.

