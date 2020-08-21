South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay's acting manager arrested along with businesswoman

21 August 2020 - 09:59 By Rochelle de Kock
Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu has been arrested along with another person. More arrests are expected.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A top official in Nelson Mandela Bay was arrested early on Friday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption linked to the human settlements department.

Zenzile said the official was arrested at 4.55am. He said a second person was also arrested, but she was not a municipal official. The woman owns a company that does business with the municipality.

“We are continuing with our arrests,” Zenzile said.

HeraldLIVE

