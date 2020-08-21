Nelson Mandela Bay's acting manager arrested along with businesswoman

A top official in Nelson Mandela Bay was arrested early on Friday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption linked to the human settlements department.

Zenzile said the official was arrested at 4.55am. He said a second person was also arrested, but she was not a municipal official. The woman owns a company that does business with the municipality.

“We are continuing with our arrests,” Zenzile said.

