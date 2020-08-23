Soccer

PSG can exploit Bayern's high defensive line, says Rooney

23 August 2020 - 10:17 By Reuters
Uefa Champions League winner Wayne Rooney has said the Paris St Germain's forward line firepower of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Neymar could prove to be too much for Bayern's Munich's high press game.
Uefa Champions League winner Wayne Rooney has said the Paris St Germain's forward line firepower of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Neymar could prove to be too much for Bayern's Munich's high press game.
Image: REUTERS/Miguel A. Lopes

Former England skipper Wayne Rooney believes Paris St Germain have the speed and skill to exploit Bayern Munich's high defensive line in Sunday's Uefa Champions League final and punish them in a way Olympique Lyonnais could not.

Lyon forwards Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi missed gilt-edged opportunities in the opening 16 minutes of their 3-0 defeat by Bayern in the semi-final on Wednesday and Rooney has warned that Paris St Germain's front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria will not be so wasteful.

"Bayern have the advantage that most of their starting line-up have played in the Champions League final before.

"But I have a feeling forParis St Germain," Rooney, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, wrote in his column for the Sunday Times.

"It will be a shoot-out and I think with Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria, PSG will exploit the high line that Bayern play. They will get chances and take them.

"I have no doubt that press will create chances for Bayern but PSG are good enough in possession to deal with it and once they play through it there will be opportunities for their attackers."

The spotlight will no doubt be on Mbappe and Neymar who have combined for eight goals and nine assists in the competition thus far but Rooney, 34, believes it's his former Manchester United team mate Di Maria that could make the difference.

"PSG's match-winner might just be Di Maria.

"He's a wonderful player. He works tirelessly on the pitch and his delivery, vision and awareness is brilliant," Rooney said. 

MORE:

Mokotjo’s association with FC Cincinnati goes all the way back to youth days at SuperSport

Kamohelo Mokotjo’s association with Gerard Nijkamp‚ the general manager of the Bafana Bafana star’s new club FC Cincinnati‚ goes back even further ...
Sport
1 day ago

PODCAST | Fan face-off: Chiefs vs Sundowns

Fans are the fuel that fire up the beautiful game.
Sport
1 day ago

Mwape Musonda's late strike gives Leopards relegation lifeline

Mwape Musonda gave Black Leopards a huge lifeline in their fight to avoid the drop bundling in a last-gasp goal to give Lidoda Duvha a 2-1 Absa ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA Rugby responds to the actions of Springboks who refused to take the knee in ... Rugby
  2. Deon Hotto set to earn over R500,000 a month at Orlando Pirates next season: ... Soccer
  3. Don’t miss a goal with Showmax Pro Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns squander chance to close gap on Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Mthethwa asks SA Rugby to take action after eight players refuse to bend the ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X