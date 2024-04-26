Soccer

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicates honorary doctorate from CPUT to those who believe in sport

26 April 2024 - 08:15
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis received an honorary doctorate from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
Image: CPUT

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says receiving an honorary doctorate from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) with other women will go a long way to break barriers in male-dominated spheres. 

Ellis, who was recently honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Order of Ikhamanga in gold for her contribution to sport, dedicated her honorary doctorate to all those who believe in the power of sport to propel them from their circumstances. 

“If the team does well then individuals stand out and I am fortunate that I am sometimes one of those individuals,” she said. 

“At the end of the day if you are qualified that space you want is not set aside for a male or female. Don’t be afraid of failing because that strengthens you and you get another opportunity to succeed later. To the females out there,t go for it, because other women who come from your neighbourhood are watching and want to emulate you.”

 CPUT chair of council Dr Laurine Platzky has known Ellis for many years and shared the stage with her when she received the honour. 

“We are enormously proud of Banyana Banyana and their role on the African continent. Not only is Desiree’s message of hard work and patient persistence so important to all our young girls, but as a role model she lives a principled life untainted by the glamour of the spotlight.  

“May this honorary degree be a recognition of her determined contribution to our country and an inspiration to all sportswomen,” said Platzky. 

