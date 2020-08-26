Sundowns‚ the 2016 Caf Champions League victors‚ have won four league titles in six seasons‚ and Mosimane repeatedly points out his team cannot be expected to take the PSL each campaign.

“It’s a very clear understanding‚ and it’s nice‚ if you want to make mind games or to make sure to talk to other guys about what happened in the past‚” Chiefs coach Middendorp said‚ asked about Mosimane’s comments.

“We have our focus on our team. We don’t have to answer what somebody is putting into the public.

“We know what we want‚ we have our focus‚ and we have a very clear understanding‚ and we know what is at stake – and that’s it going into the game.

“Not playing a mind game before and after and in-between. We have our position and we know what’s needed.

“It’s a huge game. We respect each and everybody that’s part of the club. Core values – respect the other one. Do it in a right way‚ with the right focus.

“And that is how we deal with it here. And not doing any sort of discussion just because somebody said something.”

Adding to the pressure on Amakhosi is the knowledge that trophy machine Sundowns have repeatedly shown they know how to kill off a season‚ and regularly finish campaigns strongly.