WATCH | Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to treble with Egyptian Cup victory

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has lifted a third trophy in the space of his first two months at the club as the Red Devils wrapped up a treble - so far - in 2019-20 with Saturday night's penalties Egyptian Cup victory against El Gaish.

Ahly took the lead at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria through Kahraba's 65th-minute strike and appeared headed for victory in regulation time before Nasser Mansi's equaliser two minutes into added time. The Red Devils won 3-2 on penalties.

For Mosimane‚ this completes a dream first two months at Ahly since his bombshell move there from Mamelodi Sundowns in early October.