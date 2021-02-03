Zinnbauer tries to make sense of Pirates' blunt display against Arrows: 'Difficult‚ yes‚ bad result'

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer acknowledged his team’s flat first-half performance‚ and said missed chances and soft goals conceded contributed to their 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Bucs’ inconsistent form continued as they suffered a third league defeat from their last nine matches at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium against a tight Arrows — a period in which they have won just three games and drawn three.

The biggest missed chance for Pirates came 13 minutes from the restart when Thembinkosi Lorch blasted a penalty over the bar with a chance to equalise after Pule Mmodi’s 40th-minute opener‚ and leave Bucs time to even push for a win. Instead Mmodi added his second in the 67th.

Zinnbauer‚ though‚ recognised that his team‚ coming off a 2-1 Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday‚ had been outperformed in the first half‚ and that they need to play for 90 minutes if they are to achieve results more consistently.

“Difficult‚ yes‚ bad result‚” Bucs’ coach said afterwards.

“The performance in the first half was not enough that you can be in the game. In the second half‚ yes‚ it [the performance] was then more.

“But we have the problem that we don’t score at the moment. You saw the penalty‚ and we didn’t score from it‚ and the other chances also.

“But it’s not enough for us. We have to work from the first second up to the end of the game. You see the opponents‚ and they always work against us.

“And we have to understand that we have to work more — like we did in the second half.”