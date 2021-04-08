Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels
Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa found himself topping the trends list after Chippa United confirmed it had aborted plans to appoint controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael as the team's technical director. This, said the club, was in part because of what it called public pressure from Robert Marawa, Umhlobo Wenene FM's Putco Mafani and the SABC.
In the lengthy three-page announcement, the club said the pressure had unfairly forced their hand.
Marawa told TimesLIVE he “got bored” after three paragraphs and “passed out”.
The club alleges on his show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, the broadcaster cost them “substantial reputational and financial damage” when trying to appoint the Belgian.
The announcement, and blame apportioned to Marawa, got South Africans fired up as they reacted to the allegations.
The more Luc try to explain, the more he incriminate himself 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Chippa Mpengesi think PSL is taxi rank 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾— Lenyora🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@Tau_Lenyora) April 7, 2021
So clearly Chippa does not see anything wrong ?🙆🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/o4auSbuA61— CovidYaBolayaWearYour😷 (@007_kbz) April 7, 2021
It's understandable why you got bored after reading the third paragraph, Rob. The 4-page media statement could have been summarised into these three, easy to read, short sentences: pic.twitter.com/BUCQkz85b9— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) April 7, 2021
@robertmarawa— Thami@Thamsanqa (@ThamiTh49198060) April 7, 2021
Thank you Robert Marawa you gave me a live Martin Luther King moment when you confronted Luc Emael on just how much humiliation African players and fans have endured under weak Fifa rules and lack of actions against racism pic.twitter.com/px00ByLLC2
Someone please tell #luceymael to stop digging his grave digger on #msw with @robertmarawa. He's now moved from monkeys to baboons.— Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) April 7, 2021