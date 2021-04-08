Soccer

Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
08 April 2021 - 08:12
Robert Marawa was blamed, in part, for the decision.
Robert Marawa was blamed, in part, for the decision.
Image: Tshepo Kekana.

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa found himself topping the trends list after Chippa United confirmed it had aborted plans to appoint controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael as the team's technical director. This, said the club, was in part because of what it called public pressure from Robert Marawa, Umhlobo Wenene FM's Putco Mafani and the SABC.

In the lengthy three-page announcement, the club said the pressure had unfairly forced their hand.

Robert Marawa after reading Chippa release on coach Eymael debacle: 'I passed out after three paragraphs'

Chippa United have confirmed that they will abort their plan to appoint controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael as their technical director‚ ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Marawa told TimesLIVE he “got bored” after three paragraphs and “passed out”.

The club alleges on his show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, the broadcaster cost them “substantial reputational and financial damage” when trying to appoint the Belgian.

The announcement, and blame apportioned to Marawa, got South Africans fired up as they reacted to the allegations.

READ MORE

Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael set to be shown the door by Chippa United — again

Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael is set to be shown the door by Chippa United later on Wednesday.
Sport
1 day ago

EFF slams Mpengesi's decision to appoint Eymael to Chippa United technical team

The EFF in the Eastern Cape have slammed Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi's decision to appoint controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael to his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Malesela unlikely to ever go back to Chippa: 'It's just the firing and hiring part that is happening'

Dan Malesela says he is unlikely to ever go back to Chippa United as his frequent dismissals by trigger-happy club owner Siviwe Mpengesi have taken a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa after reading Chippa release on coach Eymael debacle: 'I passed ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Hunt on Wydad's poor theatrics: 'I’ve always said even Barcelona ... Soccer
  3. Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael set to be shown the door by Chippa ... Soccer
  4. Malesela unlikely to ever go back to Chippa: 'It's just the firing and hiring ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Hunt sees glimpses of the old Khune returning after 'he fell out ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X