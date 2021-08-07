Soccer

Grealish debuts for Man City but Leicester are the winners

07 August 2021 - 20:55 By Reuters
Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City lifts The FA Community Shield as his team mates celebrate following victory in The FA Community Shield Final between Manchester City and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on August 07, 2021 in London, England.
FA Cup winners Leicester City scored a late penalty to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield curtain-raiser to the season on Saturday.

Second half substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored from the spot against his old club after a lunge by Nathan Ake in the 89th minute.

The victory was the second in a row at Wembley for the Foxes, in their third Community Shield appearance, after they beat Chelsea in the May FA Cup final.

Jack Grealish came off the bench to make his debut for Manchester City as the Premier League's most expensive player, after his 100 million pound ($138.71 million) signing on Thursday, in the 64th minute.

