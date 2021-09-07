Soccer

'Now we're going to win the World Cup' - SA celebrates Bafana’s victory over Ghana

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 September 2021 - 08:31
Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates his goal with teammates during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Ghana at FNB Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Football fans are on cloud nine after Bafana Bafana sealed victory over Ghana on Monday in their 2022 World Cup qualifier, with many hailing it as the start of a new era for the national team.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane struck with less than 10 minutes on the clock, finally putting to  bed a match which Bafana should have won more comfortably.

Percy Tau found the back of the net earlier in the match but was wrongly ruled offside.

While Ghana were in the match for long stretches, SA looked the more lively at times and squandered several opportunities.

The result saw Bafana draw level with Ghana in Group G with four points. The World Cup qualifiers resume in October when Bafana will play home and away back-to-back qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos' was relieved at the final whistle, and so were many fans on social media.

With the win in the bag, the timelines were filled with praise for the team and predictions of more success.

