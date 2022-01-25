Soccer

Senegal reach last eight as Mane scores but suffers head injury

25 January 2022 - 20:36 By Reuters
Senegal's Bamba Dieng scores his side's second goal against Cape Verde at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, on January 25 2022.
Senegal's Bamba Dieng scores his side's second goal against Cape Verde at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, on January 25 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Senegal's Sadio Mane scored but then went off with a head injury as they beat nine-man Cape Verde Islands 2-0 in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Tuesday.

Mane fired home from a set-piece after 62 minutes but had been hurt earlier in a nasty clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off for the incident. Liverpool forward Mane then left the field shortly afterwards complaining of a headache and could be in doubt for the quarterfinal in Limbe on Sunday.

Substitute Bamba Dieng scored the second goal deep in stoppage time against a gallant Cape Verde side, who also had Patrick Andrade sent off after 20 minutes.

