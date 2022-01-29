Soccer

Warriors win Compact Cup, but what was it all about, actually?

29 January 2022 - 16:53 By Marc Strydom
Terrence Mashego of Coastal United and Marks Munyai of Warriors during the DStv Compact Cup final at FNB in Johannesburg Stadium on January 29 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Warriors were the winners of the puzzling DStv Compact Cup exhibition tournament with a 2-1 final win against Coastal United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The timing of the tournament has raised gripes from clubs, taking coaches and players away at risk of injury at a time when DStv Premiership teams want to use the Africa Cup of Nations break to regroup and prepare for the second half of the season.

There were some players in the compilation teams voted for by supporters seemingly enjoying the freedom and exhibition nature of the final. Others — like Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly, who turned out in France's Ligue 1 less than a season ago — seemed to wonder if there was a point to it all, and how they even managed to arrive at this juncture in their careers. Some scribes punching at their keyboards did too.

The moment of the afternoon, almost making the whole exercise worthwhile, was when in the dying moments Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke, who had promised prematch to replicate his famous overhead kick against Orlando Pirates that once earned him a Fifa Puskas Goal of the Year nomination, went upfield for a corner and headed over the bar.

There were three nice goals. There was something resembling a football match. Warriors won the R1m winner-takes-all prize to share among their squad and technical staff. The sponsors got their mileage.

Beyond that, one day, once we've processed it all, we might be able to figure out what it was all about.

The exciting Stellenbosch forward Ashley Du Preez put Coastal ahead inside the opening minute, robbing Warriors right-back Marks Munyai of the ball to be able to run through and produce a tasty finish past Itumeleng Khune.

Warriors responded almost immediately with an almost carbon copy of that goal in the other direction in the fifth. Ruzaigh Gamildien took the ball from Coastal right-back Zuko Mdunyelwa and ran through to strike an even classier finish past Oscarine Masuluke.

Warriors' winner came from a classy goal. Thabo Matlaba had been lively all afternoon from left-back and in the 83rd floated through a quality cross that landed on the right leg of Gamildien to control deftly, volleying past Masuluke with the same right.

Earlier Dinaledi secured third place with a 1-0 win against Amabutho. Lesedi Kapinga scored the fourth-minute winner. The semifinals were played at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.

