South Africa

200 Masiphumelele residents left homeless by shack fire

29 January 2022 - 15:56
More than 200 residents of Masiphumelele, near Fish Hoek in Cape Town, lost their homes in a fire early on January 29 2022. File photo
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

More than 200 people from the Cape Town community of Masiphumelele were left without homes after a fire early on Saturday.

The City of Cape Town fire and rescue service said it was alerted just after 1am to a fire involving about 100 shacks in Masemola Street.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles from various fire stations around the city were sent to Masiphumelele, between Fish Hoek and Kommetjie. By 7.30am, the 50 firefighters on scene had extinguished the blaze.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. About 235 people were displaced.

The Gift of the Givers is providing humanitarian assistance and various city departments are on site to assist the affected residents to rebuild their homes.

TimesLIVE

