Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho

22 January 2022 - 20:50 By Marc Strydom
Itumeleng Khune of Warriors FC tackles Victor Letsoalo of Amabutho in the DStv Compact Cup semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 22 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Itumeleng Khune’s impressive performance in goal for Warriors as they beat Amabutho 2-1 in Saturday night’s DStv Compact Cup semifinal may have give his Kaizer Chiefs coach, Stuart Baxter, something to think about.

Khune, almost non-existent for Chiefs playing just one cup game all season as Baxter has preferred Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi in goal, was commanding for Warriors at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

He earned the praise of his Warriors coach, Dylan Kerr, who said: “Khune was fantastic. Credit goes to him — he’s not played football for a long time. I’ll tell you what, he’s a class goalkeeper.”

Warriors opened the scoring through Siyethemba Sithebe own goal in the 50th minute, Nkosinathi Sibisi equalised for Amabutho in the 69th, and Monnapule Saleng struck the 86th-minute winner.

Earlier Coastal United booked their place in next Saturday’s (January 29) final with a 3-0 win against Dinaledi in the competition where line-ups are voted for by the public from players sourced from four streams of four Premierships teams.

