Soccer

Buchanan confident of Usuthu upsetting Moroccan giants Casablanca

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
10 February 2022 - 13:53
Keagan Buchanan of AmaZulu challenges Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs at Jonsson Kings Park on October 2 2021 in Durban.
Keagan Buchanan of AmaZulu challenges Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs at Jonsson Kings Park on October 2 2021 in Durban.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

AmaZulu FC midfielder Keagan Buchanan is looking forward to making his first appearance in the Caf Champions League group stages when his team meets Raja Casablanca of Morocco in Casablanca on Saturday night. 

Casablanca, who won the Champions League title in 1989, 1997 and 1999, are making their 19th appearance in Africa's premier inter-club competition. Having won the Caf Confederation Cup last year, the Moroccan giants will start as favourites against Benni McCarthy's team who are debutants and surprise entrants in the last 16.

Buchanan, however, believes history will count for nothing when the match kicks off at the Stade Mohammed V on Saturday (9pm) and is looking forward to challenge himself playing against one of the best teams in Africa.

"It's a big honour for the club and we're excited and looking forward to the game," said the Usuthu midfielder.

"Playing a big team such as Casablanca we'll give them the respect because they've earned it. But on the field and in the 90 minutes we're going with our plan to get the result we want."

Buchanan is also counting on the experience of teammates such as Luvuyo Memela, Kgotso Moleko, Philani Zulu and Augustine Mulenga, who are among a few Usuthu players who have played in this phase of the competition while in the colours of their former clubs.

"Experience is needed in times like this, we need players who are experienced.

"But I think for those who haven't played [at this level] it's also a nice challenge to take upon yourself ... to challenge the best in Africa. It's a learning curve for us, but we can't go there being nervous or anything like that.

"We're going to go out and take it like any other game even though we know the magnitude of the game."

McCarthy has said Casablanca, and Horoya AC of Guinea and ES Setif of Algeria, the other two teams in Group B, know little about them and that may be to Usuthu's advantage.

"The good is we have all the data on them," said McCarthy of Usuthu's opponents. 

"We have an idea what they're all about from their previous participation in Caf competitions. They, on the other hand, have no idea what we're about."

To reach the last 16, Casablanca beat LPRC Oilers of Liberia 4-0 on aggregate while AmaZulu shocked five-time Champions League winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo, who they dumped out with a 1-1 (away goal rule) aggregate victory.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Benni McCarthy: Mobara can fill Kaizer Chiefs-bound Sithebe's position at AmaZulu

Versatile former Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates player Abbubaker Mobara, 27, has been identified by AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy as one who ...
Sport
1 day ago

Businessman and football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest ANC KZN leadership race

Businessman and AmaZulu football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest the KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership, he said on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

Hotto spearheads Pirates as they advance in Cup with win over luckless AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium

Deon Hotto scored a superb second-half winner as Orlando Pirates advanced to the second round of the Nedbank Cup with a 1-0 victory over luckless ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Africa will always be compromised': Mosimane slams Caf and Fifa over Club ... Soccer
  2. McCarthy weighs in on the tension caused by star player Sithebe’s move to ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates get surprise boost ahead of Caf Confed Cup group-stage campaign Soccer
  4. ‘Fifa sabotaged your chances’ — Fans react to Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s ... Soccer
  5. I am willing and able to play for SA, says Bavuma Sport

Latest Videos

Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...
Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony