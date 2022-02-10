Buchanan confident of Usuthu upsetting Moroccan giants Casablanca

AmaZulu FC midfielder Keagan Buchanan is looking forward to making his first appearance in the Caf Champions League group stages when his team meets Raja Casablanca of Morocco in Casablanca on Saturday night.

Casablanca, who won the Champions League title in 1989, 1997 and 1999, are making their 19th appearance in Africa's premier inter-club competition. Having won the Caf Confederation Cup last year, the Moroccan giants will start as favourites against Benni McCarthy's team who are debutants and surprise entrants in the last 16.

Buchanan, however, believes history will count for nothing when the match kicks off at the Stade Mohammed V on Saturday (9pm) and is looking forward to challenge himself playing against one of the best teams in Africa.

"It's a big honour for the club and we're excited and looking forward to the game," said the Usuthu midfielder.

"Playing a big team such as Casablanca we'll give them the respect because they've earned it. But on the field and in the 90 minutes we're going with our plan to get the result we want."

Buchanan is also counting on the experience of teammates such as Luvuyo Memela, Kgotso Moleko, Philani Zulu and Augustine Mulenga, who are among a few Usuthu players who have played in this phase of the competition while in the colours of their former clubs.

"Experience is needed in times like this, we need players who are experienced.

"But I think for those who haven't played [at this level] it's also a nice challenge to take upon yourself ... to challenge the best in Africa. It's a learning curve for us, but we can't go there being nervous or anything like that.

"We're going to go out and take it like any other game even though we know the magnitude of the game."

McCarthy has said Casablanca, and Horoya AC of Guinea and ES Setif of Algeria, the other two teams in Group B, know little about them and that may be to Usuthu's advantage.

"The good is we have all the data on them," said McCarthy of Usuthu's opponents.

"We have an idea what they're all about from their previous participation in Caf competitions. They, on the other hand, have no idea what we're about."

To reach the last 16, Casablanca beat LPRC Oilers of Liberia 4-0 on aggregate while AmaZulu shocked five-time Champions League winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo, who they dumped out with a 1-1 (away goal rule) aggregate victory.

