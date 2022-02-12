Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs' trophy drought extended to seven seasons by Galaxy

12 February 2022 - 20:22 By Marc Strydom
Lindokuhle Mbatha of TS Galaxy is challenged by Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last-32 match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on February 12 2022.
Lindokuhle Mbatha of TS Galaxy is challenged by Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last-32 match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on February 12 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought will be extended to seven seasons, and to compound that they exited the Nedbank Cup at the first hurdle, 1-0 against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi may or may not have had a chance of pressurising Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership before their disastrous outbreak of more than 50 cases of Covid-19 derailed a league campaign gathering momentum in December.

To compound their misery, coach Stuart Baxter’s men returned from that experience, and the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break, finding themselves flat and largely beaten to the ball by Sead Ramovic’s industrious Galaxy.

Striker Augustine Kwem's 54-minute strike, profiting from Phathutshedzo Nange's blunder, handed last-placed Premiership team Galaxy a morale-boosting place in the Nedbank last-16.

As has been a feature of most of the last-32 matches on the return from the two-month Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break, neither side managed much pace or fluency in the opening half.

But Chiefs were certainly the more flat and disjointed of the two, and did not produce a clear chance. Galaxy, with the evergreen 36-year-old Lindokuhle Mbatha all skill and movement orchestrating movements off the left flank, had three decent strikes at goal inside the opening half-hour.

Mbatha was played into space just before 15 minutes and squared across the box, and Kwem was knocked off the ball in the middle by Daniel Cardoso. The ball rolled to Lifa Hlongwane to shoot too close to Brandon Petersen.

Petersen gave an indication for why he had moved above Bruce Bvuma in the pecking order between the posts. Orebotse Mogae turned Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya — making a rare start — and fed the run and cross of Marks Munyai that found Mbatha, who curled a strike that had the ex-Bidvest Wits goalkeeper at full stretch.

More skill from Mbatha and a well-threaded pass allowed Kwem through to shoot across the face.

Back from the break, Mogae’s corner found Kwem up to find Petersen with his header.

Baxter added the much-needed tactical oil at the break to get his famous transitions operating far more smoothly in the second half. Khama Billiat, on the break, was able to find Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to shoot low at Galaxy keeper Melusi Buthelezi.

The Mpumalanga side, though, showed no signs of panic. They also were able to profit form a defensive howler by Nange.

Tracking back to easily win an attempted Galaxy through-pass down the right channel the Chiefs midfielder appeared not to look up before an attempted back-pass, seemingly in the direction of Petersen. Nigerian striker Kwem gleefully intercepted and struck the winner.

Before the hour Baxter introduced the back-from-injury duo of Samir Nurković and Leonardo Castro for Siyabonga Ngezana and Billiat.

Chiefs still had some decent movements in them. In one, just before entering the last 20 minutes, the interplay of the largely subdued Keagan Dolly and Castro's in the middle outside the box led to Njabulo Blom's cross from the right. Dolly volleyed wide from en excellent position.

Kaizer Chiefs at last chance saloon to end trophy drought in 2021-22

Kaizer Chiefs are at the last chance saloon to prevent their drought in silverware extending to seven seasons in the Nedbank Cup as they meet TS ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs’ arbitration over Covid-19 outbreak postponed to mid-March

Kaizer Chiefs' arbitration regarding two matches the club failed to honour in December has been postponed to March 15 and 16.
Sport
3 days ago

Nurković back: 'Kokota Piano' ready to hit right notes for Kaizer Chiefs again

Samir Nurković is back from injury. The Serbian striker says he is raring to go and hopes to get a run in Kaizer Chiefs' return from the Africa Cup ...
Sport
3 days ago

McCarthy weighs in on the tension caused by star player Sithebe’s move to Kaizer Chiefs

AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy has admitted the club could have handled Siyathemba Sithebe’s contractual issues better and well in advance before he ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MaMkhize swoops to sign Ricardo Nascimento at Royal AM Soccer
  2. How Pitso’s reported R2.5m monthly offer from Al Ahly compares globally Soccer
  3. ‘Fifa sabotaged your chances’ — Fans react to Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s ... Soccer
  4. Sharks in talks to net Etzebeth, but Bok lock may need to take a salary cut Rugby
  5. Labour lawyers differ with Cricket SA’s legal opinions on Boucher’s non ... Cricket

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022