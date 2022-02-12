Sharks make hay after Steyn's red card makes for uphill battle for Bulls

When Morné Steyn walked off the field for an early shower after only 10 minutes, he dealt the Bulls a huge blow and disappeared with any realistic chance they had of getting anything favourable against the Sharks.

This United Rugby Championship (URC) match, won 29-22 by the Sharks, was locked at 0-0 when Steyn saw a red card for a dangerous tackle on Lukhanyo Am and it was always going to be a mountain to climb from there for the Bulls.

The Pretoria side mustered a strong comeback in the second half with three good tries but they could not get the much-needed home win against the Springbok-laden Sharks.

With their embarrassment of riches, the Sharks started the match with Bok stars Am, Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit and Aphelele Fassi while Jaden Hendrikse came off the bench.

To mitigate the early loss of the vastly experienced Steyn, the Bulls sacrificed Lionel Mapoe and introduced Chris Smith to take charge of the kicking duties.

The Sharks did not waste time using their numerical advantage as they opened the scoring shortly after Steyn’s departure through the first try by Henco Venter that was converted by Joaquín Díaz Bonilla.

Before the opener, tempers boiled over after four minutes as Bulls and Sharks players were involved in a scuffle that forced referee AJ Jacobs to step in and calm things down.

The opening try gave the Sharks momentum and they were rewarded shortly before the half-hour mark when Mbonambi sneaked through for their second after a powerful maul.

There was more action in the closing stages of the first half as both teams scored a try each and Jacobs found himself in the spotlight again when he gave Henco Venter a yellow card.