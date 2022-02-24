Kaizer Jnr responds to criticism of coach Baxter preferring players over 30 at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs' new sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has assured supporters that a crucial part of his role is to bring down the average age of the Kaizer Chiefs squad.

He stressed, however, that how those players are used remains the decision of head coach Stuart Baxter.

Motaung Junior — appointed at the start of the season to the new position that oversees head of technical and the academy Molefi Ntseki, football manager Bobby Motaung and the first team — responded to criticism of Baxter preferring players over 30, and overlooking exciting academy products. He admitted the balance between youth and experience at Chiefs “is lacking” at present.

The son of chairperson and founder Kaizer Motaung said the objective for Chiefs in 2021-22 is to salvage a seventh season without silverware, thanks to their defeat to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup, with a top two placing in the DStv Premiership and Caf Champions League spot.

“The first thing I want to say, which is very important, is that people get appointed with roles and responsibilities. The most important thing is that the head coach, Stuart Baxter, is the person who is responsible for team selection and how he chooses to play,” Motaung Junior said.

“Everyone else gives their inputs, and that's how football structures work.

“On the season, of course the biggest priority now is to compete as best we can to make sure we clinch a Champions League spot.

“Or anything can happen in the league. Sundowns can drop [points], it happened to us before. But of course it's to make sure that we can rectify [the campaign], because it has been a terrible sore point being knocked out in the first round of the Nedbank.

“At the same time, the plans for next season have already been done. The plans for the season after that and the next five years have already been done.”

Speculation and reports were that friction between the previous two coaches at Chiefs — Ernst Middendorp and Gavin Hunt — and some players, played a part in their lack of success at Chiefs.