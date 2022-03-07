Davids says Mhango has to fight for Pirates place, hints at discipline issue

“And like I said last week, it’s up to us coaches to try to find a way. Now suddenly where we have six strikers available, is it a moment to change and have two strikers in and four out?

“Those are the things we’re trying to work on to find which is the best chemistry in terms of is it two strikers, what type of strikers; do you want one who can hold up and one more mobile, one dropping into to the pickets, one who shoots from distance?”

Even though he said he felt he should not have to speak about Mhango again, Davids was pressed on if he can explain what the Malawian perhaps lacks, as opposed to the benefits Bucs’ coaches feel Ghanaian Peprah, who starts almost every game, brings.

Davids laid out Bucs’ coaching staff’s criteria for being selected to play.

“In relation to team selection there are various aspects you look at. First, are you coming to training? Are you punctual in relation to being at training, and not having disciplinary issues that take you out of training?” the coach said.

“Tick the first box. Then it’s in relation to your performance in training. How you exert yourself in training, how you perform.

“And then trying to find the right balance in the line-up. And coming back to my first point, that is about us finding the right possibilities now that we suddenly have [six strikers].

“In the first round we did not have Gabadinho Mhango, Mabasa was struggling with injuries, Lepasa was not available, Peprah was adapting to the SA game in relation to the physicality and style. Radiopane is having his first season in the PSL, and we’re integrating him in certain matches and seeing the huge potential he has.

“And now taking a step back, with him still training with us, still improving still fighting for a place, and then playing minutes in the DDC [reserve team] when he’s not in the senior squad, and scoring 17 goals.

“So each player has their role to play. And it’s about us finding that moment and chemistry, whether it’s with two strikers, or one striker and three No.10s, or three running beyond the striker.

“But we need all our players, not just our strikers to chip in. We have [right wingback Bandile] Shandu as our top scorer with six goals, Deon Hotto on the other side, Peprah who’s now also on six goals.”

Pirates go into their Nedbank Clash coming off their 2-1 league Soweto derby defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.